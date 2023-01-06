Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.85. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 415,281 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 151.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

