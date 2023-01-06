SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.68

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.68 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,700,841 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The company has a market capitalization of £168.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,981.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SDI Group

In related news, insider Mike Creedon sold 602,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £993,506.25 ($1,196,995.48).

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

