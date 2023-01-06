Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $50,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,470. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

