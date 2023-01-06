Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.41 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

