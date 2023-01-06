Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after buying an additional 4,233,730 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,484,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,486,000 after buying an additional 2,243,756 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

