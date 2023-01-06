Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after buying an additional 4,233,730 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,484,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,486,000 after buying an additional 2,243,756 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.