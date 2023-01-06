Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.28

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $40.63. Scholastic shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 160,844 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Scholastic Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Scholastic Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
