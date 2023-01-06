Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Hits $0.0024

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $37,019.03 and $6.83 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00445835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.01785388 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30459027 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,214,375 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00081677 USD and is down -66.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

