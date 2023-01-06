Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $828.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

