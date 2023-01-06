SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 0.1%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

SBI Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

