Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,961,059 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £43.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

