Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

