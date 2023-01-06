Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.61% of Creative Realities worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

