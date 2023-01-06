Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $72.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.