Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

