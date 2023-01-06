Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

