Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 319,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 88,321 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE NEE opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

