Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIG opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $170.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.