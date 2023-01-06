Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

