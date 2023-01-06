Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 254.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 559.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $223,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $358.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.