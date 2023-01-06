Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,573.35 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1,573.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.03 or 0.07475327 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

