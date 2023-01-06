Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0151

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.62 million and $1,509.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.88 or 0.07488399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

