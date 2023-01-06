Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.26 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.26 million and $12.36 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00026573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00445148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.01751480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.71 or 0.30412097 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars.

