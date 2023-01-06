Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $122.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.62 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

