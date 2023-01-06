Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. 154,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,791. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 486.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

