SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $129.59 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $129.59 million and $488,862.30 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
SafeMoon V2 Token Profile
SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,277,341,834 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.