Rublix (RBLX) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $376,492.77 and $34.69 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01850187 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

