RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $112.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 151.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

