Rocket Pool Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $22.17 or 0.00131831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $422.13 million and approximately $812,195.59 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00449158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.01699045 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30686013 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.