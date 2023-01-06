Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.34 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,684,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,196,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 703,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,588 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

