Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,564 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Nucor worth $50,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.