Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 60,013 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

