Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $58,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 66.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.78 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

