Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $63.45 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

