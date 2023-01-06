Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $62.26 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.40% of Aspen Technology worth $62,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aspen Technology by 211.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 114,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 94,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

