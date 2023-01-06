Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.94 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

