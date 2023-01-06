Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.94 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

