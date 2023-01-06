Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.53 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $54,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

