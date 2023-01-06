Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.62% of H&R Block worth $41,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.