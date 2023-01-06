Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $37.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 91.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $596.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.68.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

