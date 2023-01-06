Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,276 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $72,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

TRV opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.