Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,146 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $48,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Down 2.9 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $660.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $652.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $784.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

