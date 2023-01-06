Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 385,281 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,281 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Corteva worth $40,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

