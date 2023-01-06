Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 259,711 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Kraft Heinz worth $63,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

