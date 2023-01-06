Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. 5,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,539. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $84.54.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

