Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Insider Transactions at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $365,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

