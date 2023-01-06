RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

