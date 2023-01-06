RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

