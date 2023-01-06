RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

RFM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 27,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

