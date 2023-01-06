Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,704.03

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $755,711.87 and $15,704.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040057 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00234004 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00149093 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,622.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.